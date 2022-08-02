How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lucas Glover looks to perform better in the 2022 Wyndham Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he missed the cut.
How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Glover's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Glover has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Glover has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Glover failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-2
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
70
+5
$17,098
