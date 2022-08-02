How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Lucas Glover tees off on the 10th tee during the the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Glover looks to perform better in the 2022 Wyndham Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he missed the cut.

How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Glover's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Glover has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Glover has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Glover failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -2 $0 July 21-24 3M Open MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 70 +5 $17,098

Regional restrictions apply.