How to Watch Luke Donald at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 29, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Luke Donald hits his tee shot on the par 3 ninth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Donald hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 49th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan his last time in competition.

How to Watch Luke Donald at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Donald's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Donald has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Donald has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Donald failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 49 -8 $20,622 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +8 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 56 -2 $19,007 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0

