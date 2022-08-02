How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links August 4- 7, Mackenzie Hughes will look to improve upon his last performance in the Wyndham Championship. In 2021, he shot -8 and finished 37th at Detroit Golf Club.
How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Hughes' Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Hughes has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hughes has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- Hughes last played this course in 2021, placing 37th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+4
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+4
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+9
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 16-19
U.S. Open
24
+4
$150,849
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
