Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Mackenzie Hughes tees off on the third hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links August 4- 7, Mackenzie Hughes will look to improve upon his last performance in the Wyndham Championship. In 2021, he shot -8 and finished 37th at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Hughes' Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Hughes has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hughes has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Hughes last played this course in 2021, placing 37th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +4 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +4 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +9 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 16-19 U.S. Open 24 +4 $150,849

