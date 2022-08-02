Skip to main content

How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Mark Hubbard plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Hubbard looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after he placed 51st shooting -6 in this tournament a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Wyndham Championship

  • Date: August 4- 7, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hubbard's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Hubbard has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 five times.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
  • In his most recent appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Hubbard finished 51st on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

MC

-2

$0

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

4

-15

$181,300

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

3

-22

$255,300

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

13

-13

$139,042

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

46

-4

$23,679

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Wyndham Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
