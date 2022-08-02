How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Mark Hubbard plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Hubbard looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after he placed 51st shooting -6 in this tournament a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hubbard's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Hubbard has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 five times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

In his most recent appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Hubbard finished 51st on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -2 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 4 -15 $181,300 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 3 -22 $255,300 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 13 -13 $139,042 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679

Regional restrictions apply.