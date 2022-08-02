How to Watch Martin Laird at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Martin Laird hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

At the 3M Open, Martin Laird struggled, missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He's looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

How to Watch Martin Laird at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club

Laird's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Laird has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Laird has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Laird did not make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +2 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 3 -14 $255,300 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +3 $0

