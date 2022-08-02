How to Watch Martin Laird at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the 3M Open, Martin Laird struggled, missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He's looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
How to Watch Martin Laird at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Laird's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Laird has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Laird has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Laird did not make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+2
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
3
-14
$255,300
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
