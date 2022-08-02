How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Martin Trainer struggled, missing the cut at Detroit Golf Club. He's aiming for better results in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
Trainer's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Trainer has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Trainer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Trainer struggled, failing to make the cut the last time he played Sedgefield Country Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+4
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+2
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
39
-3
$15,355
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
63
-2
$15,407
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
