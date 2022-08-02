How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Wallace hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 10th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan his last time in competition.
How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Wallace's Statistics
- Wallace has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds while also finishing five straight with a better-than-average score.
- Wallace has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Wallace has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2020, Wallace failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
10
-16
$203,700
July 21-24
3M Open
26
-5
$55,875
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+8
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)