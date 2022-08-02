How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Matt Wallace plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Wallace hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 10th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan his last time in competition.

How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Wallace's Statistics

Wallace has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds while also finishing five straight with a better-than-average score.

Wallace has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Wallace has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2020, Wallace failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 -16 $203,700 July 21-24 3M Open 26 -5 $55,875 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +8 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679

