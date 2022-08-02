How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew NeSmith will appear August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. In his most recent tournament he placed 72nd in the 3M Open, shooting +5 at TPC Twin Cities.
How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
NeSmith's Statistics
- NeSmith has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, NeSmith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
72
+5
$14,850
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+11
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
How To Watch
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)