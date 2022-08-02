How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Matthew NeSmith plays a shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew NeSmith will appear August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. In his most recent tournament he placed 72nd in the 3M Open, shooting +5 at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club

NeSmith's Statistics

NeSmith has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, NeSmith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 72 +5 $14,850 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +11 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000

