How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 21, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Matthias Schwab tees of on the 11th hole during the first round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Matthias Schwab looks to improve upon his 42nd-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7.

How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

Schwab's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Schwab has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Schwab has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Schwab last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2020 and finished 42nd in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -2 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 72 +5 $14,850 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +1 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 53 -3 $20,003

