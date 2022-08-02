How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthias Schwab looks to improve upon his 42nd-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7.
How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Schwab's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Schwab has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Schwab has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Schwab last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2020 and finished 42nd in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-2
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
72
+5
$14,850
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
53
-3
$20,003
