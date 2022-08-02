How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Michael Gligic shot -1 and finished 65th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship.
How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Gligic's Statistics
- Gligic has finished below par seven times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Gligic has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- In his last appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Gligic placed 65th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-1
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
16
-7
$103,313
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
31
-7
$21,169
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
21
-14
$37,308
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
10
-14
$179,275
