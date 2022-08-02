How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Michael Gligic plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Gligic shot -1 and finished 65th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship.

How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Gligic's Statistics

Gligic has finished below par seven times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Gligic has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his last appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Gligic placed 65th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -1 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 16 -7 $103,313 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 31 -7 $21,169 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 21 -14 $37,308 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 10 -14 $179,275

Regional restrictions apply.