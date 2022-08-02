How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Michael Thompson hits the links in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 after a 24th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Thompson's Statistics
- Thompson has made the cut in three straight events.
- Thompson has carded seven straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Thompson has finished below par 10 times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.
- Thompson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
- The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Thompson failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
24
-12
$68,460
July 21-24
3M Open
26
-5
$55,875
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
9
-10
$104,525
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
59
-6
$16,117
