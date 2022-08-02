How to Watch Nick Hardy at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament, Nick Hardy missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. He'll be after better results August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.
How to Watch Nick Hardy at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Hardy's Statistics
- Hardy has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hardy has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+2
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
58
+1
$16,800
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
13
-9
$72,458
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)