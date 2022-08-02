How to Watch Nick Hardy at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Nick Hardy of Northbrook Illinois hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament, Nick Hardy missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. He'll be after better results August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

How to Watch Nick Hardy at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Hardy's Statistics

Hardy has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hardy has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +2 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 58 +1 $16,800 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 13 -9 $72,458 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 8 -11 $243,605

