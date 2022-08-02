How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Taylor shot -13 and finished 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship.
How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Taylor's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Taylor has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Taylor last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and finished 10th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-2
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+3
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
55
+5
$22,917
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
