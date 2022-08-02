How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Nick Taylor plays his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Taylor shot -13 and finished 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship.

How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club

Taylor's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Taylor has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Taylor last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and finished 10th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -2 $0 July 21-24 3M Open MC +3 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 55 +5 $22,917 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0

