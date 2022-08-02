How to Watch Nick Watney at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Nick Watney hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Watney hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 30th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the most recent competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Nick Watney at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Watney's Statistics

Watney has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Watney has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 30 -11 $50,340 July 21-24 3M Open MC +8 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +2 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0

