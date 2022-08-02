How to Watch Nick Watney at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Watney hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 30th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the most recent competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Nick Watney at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Watney's Statistics
- Watney has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Watney has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
30
-11
$50,340
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+8
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
