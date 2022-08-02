How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Rodgers hits the links in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 after a 44th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Rodgers' Statistics
- Rodgers has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Rodgers has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Rodgers has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Rodgers struggled, missing the cut the last time he played Sedgefield Country Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
44
-9
$26,527
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
18
-7
$123,975
