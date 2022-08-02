How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Patrick Rodgers hits the links in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 after a 44th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his most recent competition.

How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Rodgers' Statistics

Rodgers has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Rodgers has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Rodgers has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Rodgers struggled, missing the cut the last time he played Sedgefield Country Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 44 -9 $26,527 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 16-19 U.S. Open 31 +6 $100,331 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 18 -7 $123,975

