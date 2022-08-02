How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 29, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Patton Kizzire hits his tee shot on the par 3 ninth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Patton Kizzire will appear August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. In his most recent tournament he placed 74th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting -2 at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Kizzire's Statistics

Kizzire has finished below par six times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Kizzire has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

Kizzire did not play well, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 74 -2 $16,548 July 21-24 3M Open 38 -3 $31,125 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 64 E $18,011

Regional restrictions apply.