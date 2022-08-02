How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patton Kizzire will appear August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. In his most recent tournament he placed 74th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting -2 at Detroit Golf Club.
How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Kizzire's Statistics
- Kizzire has finished below par six times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Kizzire has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Kizzire did not play well, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
74
-2
$16,548
July 21-24
3M Open
38
-3
$31,125
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
64
E
$18,011
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
