How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament, Paul Barjon missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. He'll be after a better outcome August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.
How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Barjon's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Barjon has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Barjon has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+7
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
31
-4
$42,911
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
54
-9
$8,584
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
