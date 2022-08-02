How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament, Paul Barjon missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. He'll be after a better outcome August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Barjon's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Barjon has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Barjon has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +7 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 31 -4 $42,911 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +1 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 54 -9 $8,584 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0

