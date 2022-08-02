How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Peter Malnati posted a 73rd-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Wyndham Championship trying for a better finish.
How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Malnati's Statistics
- Malnati will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Malnati has finished below par 10 times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Malnati has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- Malnati failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
73
-4
$16,716
July 21-24
3M Open
11
-8
$160,875
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
64
E
$18,011
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+9
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
