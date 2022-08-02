How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Peter Malnati of Knoxville Tennessee tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Peter Malnati posted a 73rd-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Wyndham Championship trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Malnati's Statistics

Malnati will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Malnati has finished below par 10 times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Malnati has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Malnati failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 73 -4 $16,716 July 21-24 3M Open 11 -8 $160,875 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 64 E $18,011 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +9 $0

