How to Watch Rafael Cabrera Bello at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rafael Cabrera Bello will compete in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 after a 44th-place finish in Truckee, California at the Barracuda Championship.
How to Watch Rafael Cabrera Bello at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Cabrera Bello's Statistics
- Cabrera Bello will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Cabrera Bello has finished below par four times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Cabrera Bello has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Cabrera Bello last played this course in 2020, finishing 37th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
44
-1
$12,025
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
36
+2
$45,315
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
