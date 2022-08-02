How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 21, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Richy Werenski tees of on the 11th hole during the first round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 37th in this tournament a year ago, Richy Werenski has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina August 4- 7.

How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Werenski's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Werenski has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Werenski has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In 2021, Werenski's last time competing at Sedgefield Country Club, he placed 37th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 30 -11 $50,340 July 21-24 3M Open MC +4 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 44 -5 $12,025 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC +2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0

Regional restrictions apply.