How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 37th in this tournament a year ago, Richy Werenski has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina August 4- 7.
How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Werenski's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Werenski has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Werenski has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- In 2021, Werenski's last time competing at Sedgefield Country Club, he placed 37th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
30
-11
$50,340
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+4
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
44
-5
$12,025
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)