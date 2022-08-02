How to Watch Rick Lamb at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rick Lamb looks for better results in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after he finished 28th shooting -9 in this tournament a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.
How to Watch Rick Lamb at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Lamb's Statistics
- Lamb will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lamb has finished below par five times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lamb has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Lamb last played this course in 2017, placing 28th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
58
+1
$16,800
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)