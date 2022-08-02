How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 29, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Rickie Fowler hits his tee shot on the par 3 ninth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 164 player in golf, Rickie Fowler, seeks better results in the 2022 Wyndham Championship having failed to make the cut at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021.

How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Fowler's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Fowler has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Fowler has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds.

He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +3 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 38 -3 $31,125 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 47 +4 $27,711 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 64 +8 $25,800

