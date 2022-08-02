How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The No. 164 player in golf, Rickie Fowler, seeks better results in the 2022 Wyndham Championship having failed to make the cut at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021.
How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Fowler's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Fowler has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Fowler has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+3
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
38
-3
$31,125
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
47
+4
$27,711
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
64
+8
$25,800
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)