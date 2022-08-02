How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ricky Barnes enters the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 after a 45th-place finish in the 3M Open in his last competition.
How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Barnes' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Barnes has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Barnes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- The last time Barnes golfed this course (2018), he finished 70th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
45
-2
$22,950
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
60
+1
$8,214
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
E
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
69
+1
$14,697
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
