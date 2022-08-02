Robert Garrigus at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Robert Garrigus hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2018.
How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Garrigus' Statistics
- Garrigus has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last four rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last four rounds, Garrigus has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Garrigus did not make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2018).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+4
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+11
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
