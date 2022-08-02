Robert Garrigus at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

Skip to main content

How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Robert Garrigus of Banks Oregon reacts to his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Garrigus hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2018.

How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Wyndham Championship

  • Date: August 4- 7, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Garrigus' Statistics

  • Garrigus has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last four rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Over his last four rounds, Garrigus has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
  • Garrigus did not make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2018).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

MC

+4

$0

July 21-24

3M Open

MC

+11

$0

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

MC

+2

$0

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

MC

-3

$0

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

-1

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Wyndham Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
