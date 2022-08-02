How to Watch Robert Streb at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Robert Streb hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2021.
How to Watch Robert Streb at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Streb's Statistics
- Streb has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Streb has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he golfed Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-2
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
11
-8
$160,875
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+10
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
