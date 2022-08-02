How to Watch Robert Streb at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Robert Streb hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Streb hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2021.

How to Watch Robert Streb at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club

Streb's Statistics

Streb has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Streb has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he golfed Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -2 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 11 -8 $160,875 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +3 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +10 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0

