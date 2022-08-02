How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Roger Sloan enters the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 coming off a 49th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Sloan's Statistics
- Sloan has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Sloan has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Sloan has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
- In 2021, Sloan's last time competing at Sedgefield Country Club, he placed second in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
49
-8
$20,622
July 21-24
3M Open
38
-3
$31,125
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+10
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)