How to Watch Rory Sabbatini at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rory Sabbatini seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship. He finished 10th at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2021.
How to Watch Rory Sabbatini at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Sabbatini's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Sabbatini has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Sabbatini has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
- The last time Sabbatini competed at this course (2021), he finished 10th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
49
-8
$20,622
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
63
-2
$15,407
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
52
+4
$20,009
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)