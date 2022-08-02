How to Watch Rory Sabbatini at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 29, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Rory Sabbatini hits his tee shot on the par 3 ninth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Rory Sabbatini seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship. He finished 10th at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2021.

How to Watch Rory Sabbatini at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sabbatini's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Sabbatini has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Sabbatini has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.

The last time Sabbatini competed at this course (2021), he finished 10th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 49 -8 $20,622 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 63 -2 $15,407 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 52 +4 $20,009

