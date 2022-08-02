How to Watch Russell Henley at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Russell Henley hits his tee shot on the par 3 eleventh hole during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Last time out at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Russell Henley posted a 10th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Wyndham Championship looking for better results.

How to Watch Russell Henley at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Henley's Statistics

Henley has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.

Henley has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Henley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Henley last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and placed seventh in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 -16 $203,700 July 14-17 The Open Championship 62 -3 $33,625 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 41 +5 $33,750

Regional restrictions apply.