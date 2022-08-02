How to Watch Russell Henley at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last time out at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Russell Henley posted a 10th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Wyndham Championship looking for better results.
How to Watch Russell Henley at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
Henley's Statistics
- Henley has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
- Henley has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Henley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- Henley last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and placed seventh in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
10
-16
$203,700
July 14-17
The Open Championship
62
-3
$33,625
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
41
+5
$33,750
