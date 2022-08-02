How to Watch Russell Knox at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Russell Knox plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Knox hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 37th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the last competition he played.

How to Watch Russell Knox at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Knox's Statistics

Knox has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing three straight with a better-than-average score.

Knox has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Knox has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his most recent appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Knox finished 24th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 37 -10 $36,540 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 42 +3 $36,619 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +13 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300

