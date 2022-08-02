How to Watch Russell Knox at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Russell Knox hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 37th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the last competition he played.
How to Watch Russell Knox at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Knox's Statistics
- Knox has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing three straight with a better-than-average score.
- Knox has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Knox has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- In his most recent appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Knox finished 24th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
37
-10
$36,540
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
42
+3
$36,619
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+13
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
