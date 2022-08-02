How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ryan Armour looks for better results in the 2022 Wyndham Championship having failed to make the cut at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021.
How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Armour's Statistics
- Armour has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Armour has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- Armour did not make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+5
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+6
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+10
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
How To Watch
