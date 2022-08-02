How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Ryan Armour plays a shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Armour looks for better results in the 2022 Wyndham Championship having failed to make the cut at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021.

How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Armour's Statistics

Armour has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Armour has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Armour did not make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +5 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +6 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +10 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835

