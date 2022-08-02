How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Ryan Brehm ended the weekend at -7, good for a 57th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 seeking a higher finish.
How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Brehm's Statistics
- Brehm will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Brehm has finished below par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Brehm has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he played Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
57
-7
$18,648
July 21-24
3M Open
31
-4
$42,911
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
81
E
$6,697
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
