How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Ryan Brehm ended the weekend at -7, good for a 57th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 seeking a higher finish.

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Brehm's Statistics

Brehm will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Brehm has finished below par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Brehm has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he played Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 57 -7 $18,648 July 21-24 3M Open 31 -4 $42,911 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 81 E $6,697 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0

