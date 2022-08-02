How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ryan Moore hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2021.
How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Moore's Statistics
- Moore has finished below par once, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Moore has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Moore struggled, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Sedgefield Country Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-1
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+4
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+9
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
54
-9
$8,584
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
