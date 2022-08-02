How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Ryan Moore of Las Vegas Nevada tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Moore hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2021.

How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Moore's Statistics

Moore has finished below par once, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last six rounds, Moore has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Moore struggled, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Sedgefield Country Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -1 $0 July 21-24 3M Open MC +4 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +9 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 54 -9 $8,584 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865

