How to Watch Sam Ryder at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sam Ryder shot -9 and placed 35th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship.
How to Watch Sam Ryder at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
Ryder's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Ryder has finished below par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Ryder has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In his last appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Ryder placed 35th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
24
-12
$68,460
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+2
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
60
-5
$15,904
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
35
-7
$43,243
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
