How to Watch Sam Ryder at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Sam Ryder tees for the 9th during Round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Sam Ryder shot -9 and placed 35th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship.

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Ryder's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Ryder has finished below par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Ryder has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his last appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Ryder placed 35th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 24 -12 $68,460 July 21-24 3M Open MC +2 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 60 -5 $15,904 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 35 -7 $43,243

