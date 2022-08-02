Skip to main content

How to Watch Sam Ryder at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Sam Ryder tees for the 9th during Round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Sam Ryder shot -9 and placed 35th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship.

How to Watch Sam Ryder at the Wyndham Championship

  • Date: August 4- 7, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Ryder's Statistics

  • Over his last eight rounds, Ryder has finished below par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Ryder has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
  • In his last appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Ryder placed 35th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

24

-12

$68,460

July 21-24

3M Open

MC

+2

$0

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

MC

-4

$0

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

60

-5

$15,904

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

35

-7

$43,243

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Wyndham Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
