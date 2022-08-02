How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Satoshi Kodaira seeks better results in the 2022 Wyndham Championship having failed to make the cut at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021.
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Kodaira's Statistics
- Kodaira has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Kodaira has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
- Kodaira did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Sedgefield Country Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
E
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
64
+2
$15,975
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
