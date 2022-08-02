How to Watch Scott Brown at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Brown enters the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 after a 16th-place finish in the 3M Open in his last competition.
How to Watch Scott Brown at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Brown's Statistics
- Brown has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Brown has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Brown did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Sedgefield Country Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
16
-7
$103,313
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
54
-9
$8,584
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+12
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)