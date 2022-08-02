How to Watch Scott Piercy at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Piercy finished 15th in the Wyndham Championship in 2021, shooting a -12 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher August 4- 7 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
How to Watch Scott Piercy at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Piercy's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Piercy has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Piercy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- The last time Piercy played this course (2021), he placed 15th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+2
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
4
-13
$315,625
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
65
+3
$7,881
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+3
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
