How to Watch Scott Piercy at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 21, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Scott Piercy tees of on the 11th hole during the first round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Piercy finished 15th in the Wyndham Championship in 2021, shooting a -12 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher August 4- 7 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

How to Watch Scott Piercy at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club

Piercy's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Piercy has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Piercy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

The last time Piercy played this course (2021), he placed 15th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +2 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 4 -13 $315,625 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 65 +3 $7,881 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +3 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0

