How to Watch Scott Stallings at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 3, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Scott Stallings tees off on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Stallings will appear August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. In his last tournament he took 10th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting -16 at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch Scott Stallings at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Stallings' Statistics

Stallings enters this tournament with three consecutive top-10 placements.

Stallings will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.

Stallings has carded an under-par score in eight straight rounds.

Stallings has finished below par 11 times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.

Stallings has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Stallings did not play well, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 -16 $203,700 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 4 -17 $319,500 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 8 -11 $243,605 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +8 $0

