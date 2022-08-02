How to Watch Scott Stallings at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Stallings will appear August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. In his last tournament he took 10th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting -16 at Detroit Golf Club.
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
Stallings' Statistics
- Stallings enters this tournament with three consecutive top-10 placements.
- Stallings will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
- Stallings has carded an under-par score in eight straight rounds.
- Stallings has finished below par 11 times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.
- Stallings has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.
- Stallings did not play well, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
10
-16
$203,700
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
4
-17
$319,500
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+8
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)