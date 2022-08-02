How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 29th in this tournament a year ago, Sebastian Munoz has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina August 4- 7.
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Munoz's Statistics
- Munoz has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Munoz has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Munoz last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and placed 29th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
62
-3
$33,625
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+4
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
25
-5
$71,485
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
48
+3
$22,092
