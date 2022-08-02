How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Sebastian Munoz hits his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 29th in this tournament a year ago, Sebastian Munoz has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina August 4- 7.

How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Munoz's Statistics

Munoz has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Munoz has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Munoz last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and placed 29th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 62 -3 $33,625 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +4 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 25 -5 $71,485 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 48 +3 $22,092

Regional restrictions apply.