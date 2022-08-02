How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sepp Straka, the No. 69 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7.
How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Straka's Statistics
- Straka has finished below par once, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Straka has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- Straka last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and finished 15th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-2
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+9
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+9
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)