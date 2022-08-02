Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Sepp Straka tees off on the third hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Sepp Straka, the No. 69 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7.

How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Straka's Statistics

Straka has finished below par once, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Straka has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

Straka last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and finished 15th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -2 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +9 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +9 $0

