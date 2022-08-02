How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Seth Reeves carded a 37th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Wyndham Championship looking to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Reeves' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Reeves has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Reeves has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2019, Reeves missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
37
-10
$36,540
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+3
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
66
-1
$15,123
