Seth Reeves at the Wyndham Championship

Jun 21, 2019; Cromwell, CT, USA; Seth Reeves plays his shot on the second hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Seth Reeves carded a 37th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Wyndham Championship looking to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Reeves' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Reeves has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Reeves has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2019, Reeves missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 37 -10 $36,540 July 21-24 3M Open MC +3 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +3 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 66 -1 $15,123

