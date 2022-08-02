How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Seung-Yul Noh plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Seung-Yul Noh had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Wyndham Championship in 2017, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Noh's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Noh has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Noh has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2017, Noh missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -2 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 38 -3 $31,125 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 55 +1 $8,584 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 41 -12 $13,505 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975

Regional restrictions apply.