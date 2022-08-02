How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Seung-Yul Noh had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Wyndham Championship in 2017, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Sedgefield Country Club.
How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
Noh's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Noh has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Noh has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2017, Noh missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-2
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
38
-3
$31,125
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
55
+1
$8,584
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
41
-12
$13,505
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
