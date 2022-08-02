How to Watch Shane Lowry at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Shane Lowry will compete in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 after a 21st-place finish in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom at The Open Championship.
How to Watch Shane Lowry at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Lowry's Statistics
- Lowry has finished below par seven times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Lowry has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.
- Lowry last played this course in 2020, finishing 23rd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
21
-9
$120,286
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
10
-9
$219,675
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
32
+1
$68,520
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)