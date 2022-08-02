How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Si Woo Kim placed second in the Wyndham Championship in 2021, shooting a -15 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher August 4- 7 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
Kim's Statistics
- Kim has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kim has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- In 2021, Kim's last time competing at Sedgefield Country Club, he placed second in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
14
-15
$153,300
July 14-17
The Open Championship
15
-10
$165,583
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
