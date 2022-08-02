How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Si Woo Kim looks on from the eleventh tee box during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Si Woo Kim placed second in the Wyndham Championship in 2021, shooting a -15 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher August 4- 7 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Kim's Statistics

Kim has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Kim has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

In 2021, Kim's last time competing at Sedgefield Country Club, he placed second in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 14 -15 $153,300 July 14-17 The Open Championship 15 -10 $165,583 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0

