How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 31, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Stephan Jaeger hits his tee shot on the par 3 eleventh hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Stephan Jaeger hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club after a fifth-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the last competition he played.

How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Jaeger's Statistics

Jaeger has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.

Jaeger has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Jaeger has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

He failed to make the cut the last time he played Sedgefield Country Club (2019).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 5 -20 $344,400 July 21-24 3M Open MC +6 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 22 -6 $37,185 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +6 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082

