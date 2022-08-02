How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Stephan Jaeger hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club after a fifth-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the last competition he played.
How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Jaeger's Statistics
- Jaeger has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.
- Jaeger has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Jaeger has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he played Sedgefield Country Club (2019).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
5
-20
$344,400
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+6
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
22
-6
$37,185
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+6
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
