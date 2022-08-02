How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Stewart Cink concluded the weekend at -7, good for a 57th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 trying for a better finish.
How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
Cink's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Cink has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Cink has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Cink did not play well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2020
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
57
-7
$18,648
July 21-24
3M Open
24
-6
$69,375
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
24
E
$72,254
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
53
-3
$20,003
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
