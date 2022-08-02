How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Stewart Cink plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Stewart Cink concluded the weekend at -7, good for a 57th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Cink's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Cink has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Cink has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Cink did not play well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2020

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 57 -7 $18,648 July 21-24 3M Open 24 -6 $69,375 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 24 E $72,254 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 53 -3 $20,003

