How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 11, 2022; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Kang Sung-hoon tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Sung-Hoon Kang looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7.

How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Kang's Statistics

Kang has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Kang has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kang has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

Kang last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and finished 15th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 37 -10 $36,540 July 21-24 3M Open MC +7 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 70 +4 $7,585 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -3 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +4 $0

