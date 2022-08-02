How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sung-Hoon Kang looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7.
How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Kang's Statistics
- Kang has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kang has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Kang has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Kang last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and finished 15th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
37
-10
$36,540
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+7
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
70
+4
$7,585
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
