How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Sung jae Im hits his drive on the 15th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course August 4- 7, Sung-Jae Im will aim to build upon his last performance at the Wyndham Championship. In 2021, he shot -11 and finished 24th at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Im's Statistics

Im has finished three straight rounds within three strokes of the best score of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Im has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Im has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.

Im last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and placed 24th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 2 -14 $667,500 July 14-17 The Open Championship 81 +4 $31,200 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 10 -4 $303,000

Regional restrictions apply.