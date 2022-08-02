Skip to main content

How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Sung jae Im hits his drive on the 15th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course August 4- 7, Sung-Jae Im will aim to build upon his last performance at the Wyndham Championship. In 2021, he shot -11 and finished 24th at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Wyndham Championship

  • Date: August 4- 7, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Im's Statistics

  • Im has finished three straight rounds within three strokes of the best score of the day.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Im has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Im has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
  • Im last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and placed 24th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 21-24

3M Open

2

-14

$667,500

July 14-17

The Open Championship

81

+4

$31,200

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

MC

+7

$0

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+4

$0

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

10

-4

$303,000

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Wyndham Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

