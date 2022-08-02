How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course August 4- 7, Sung-Jae Im will aim to build upon his last performance at the Wyndham Championship. In 2021, he shot -11 and finished 24th at TPC Twin Cities.
How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Im's Statistics
- Im has finished three straight rounds within three strokes of the best score of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Im has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Im has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
- Im last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and placed 24th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
2
-14
$667,500
July 14-17
The Open Championship
81
+4
$31,200
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
10
-4
$303,000
