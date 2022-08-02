Skip to main content

How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Taylor Moore plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Taylor Moore finished the weekend at -19, good for a sixth-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 seeking an improved score.

How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Wyndham Championship

  • Date: August 4- 7, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Moore's Statistics

  • Moore will look to make the cut for the sixth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
  • Moore has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
  • Moore has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Moore has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

6

-19

$304,500

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

65

E

$7,881

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

21

-14

$37,308

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

24

-11

$57,865

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

56

-2

$19,007

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Wyndham Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

