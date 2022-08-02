How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Taylor Moore plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Taylor Moore finished the weekend at -19, good for a sixth-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 seeking an improved score.

How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Moore's Statistics

Moore will look to make the cut for the sixth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Moore has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.

Moore has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Moore has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 6 -19 $304,500 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 65 E $7,881 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 21 -14 $37,308 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 56 -2 $19,007

