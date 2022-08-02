How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Taylor Moore finished the weekend at -19, good for a sixth-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 seeking an improved score.
How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Moore's Statistics
- Moore will look to make the cut for the sixth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Moore has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Moore has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Moore has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
6
-19
$304,500
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
65
E
$7,881
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
21
-14
$37,308
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
