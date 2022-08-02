How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Taylor Pendrith concluded the weekend at -21, good for a second-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 looking for better results.
How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
Pendrith's Statistics
- Pendrith will take aim at his fifth straight finish in the top 20 this week.
- Pendrith will seek to make the cut for the seventh straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Pendrith has finished below par 11 times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 six times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Pendrith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
2
-21
$635,600
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
11
-11
$89,725
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
13
-16
$64,354
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
