Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Tommy Gainey watches his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tommy Gainey struggled, missing the cut at Detroit Golf Club. He's looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Gainey's Statistics

Gainey has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Gainey has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2018, Gainey failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -1 $0 July 21-24 3M Open MC +5 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +11 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC E $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 51 -7 $16,880

