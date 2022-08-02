How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tommy Gainey struggled, missing the cut at Detroit Golf Club. He's looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Gainey's Statistics
- Gainey has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Gainey has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2018, Gainey failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-1
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+5
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+11
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
E
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)